Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Republic Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.77 to $4.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.90. 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,152. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

