Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DoubleVerify (DV)

8/4/2022 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,383. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $29,623,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 717,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

