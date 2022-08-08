Revain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.90 Million

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Revain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $97.90 million and approximately $604,942.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.
Revain Coin Profile
Revain is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
