Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
Revolve Group Price Performance
NYSE:RVLV traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 59,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
