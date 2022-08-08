Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 59,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

