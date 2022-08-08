Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 12.5%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.78. 32,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,386,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

