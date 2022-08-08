Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($206.19) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RHM opened at €166.85 ($172.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($78.64) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($234.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

