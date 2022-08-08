Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($206.19) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of RHM opened at €166.85 ($172.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($78.64) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($234.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Read More
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.