Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($192.78) to €251.00 ($258.76) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($221.65) to €240.00 ($247.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Rheinmetall stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

