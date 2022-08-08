RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $770,297.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

