River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.50. 35,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,736. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

