River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,860 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 663,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

