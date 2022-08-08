River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

RY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,073. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

