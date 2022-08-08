River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.