River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,213. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

