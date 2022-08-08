River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,628 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EEM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 694,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,488,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

