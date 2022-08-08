River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. 348,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,744,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.