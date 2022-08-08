ROAD (ROAD) Reaches Market Cap of $57,343.79

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $57,343.79 and $183,948.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 191.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

