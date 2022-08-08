Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $198,720.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,527,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,867,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.42. 5,553,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

