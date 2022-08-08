Router Protocol Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00016980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,248 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.