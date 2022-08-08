Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $9.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Rover Group Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

