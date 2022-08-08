RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells $232,024.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 462,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,305. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

