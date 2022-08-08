Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,094 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.89.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $154,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,491. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

