Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 749,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

