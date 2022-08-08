RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 51771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

