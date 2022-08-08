S4FE Achieves Market Capitalization of $562,822.92 (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. S4FE has a market cap of $562,822.92 and $2.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

