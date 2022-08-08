SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,119.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $23,119.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,904,708 coins and its circulating supply is 3,877,566 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

