Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $403,112.04 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $241.73. The stock had a trading volume of 306,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

