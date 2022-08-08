Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAPMY. Barclays boosted their target price on Saipem from €5.71 ($5.89) to €6.19 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($5.89) to €6.19 ($6.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMY stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.