Saito Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Saito has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $753,583.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 259.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
