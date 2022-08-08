Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.71. 98,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,331. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $188.69. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

