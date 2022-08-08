Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SBH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,017. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

