Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €100.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($103.09) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($122.68) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

EPA:SU opened at €132.14 ($136.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €134.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($78.70).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

