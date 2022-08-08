Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.29. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

