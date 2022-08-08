SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

SBAC stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,611. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

