Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $47.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

