Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. 13,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,005. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

