Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $67.20. 11,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,268. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

