SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCPL. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.52. 7,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,394. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

