Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,046 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

