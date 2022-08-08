Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,572 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $162,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 45,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.41. 175,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,380. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

