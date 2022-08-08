Scotia Capital Inc. Has $48.92 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 410.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,574 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of West Fraser Timber worth $48,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 138.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.8 %
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
