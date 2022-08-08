Scotia Capital Inc. Has $51.87 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,731 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.