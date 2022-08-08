Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 26,840 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 381,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,315,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.34.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.