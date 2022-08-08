Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 52,112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $194.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

