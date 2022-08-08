Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 22,406 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,406 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Fortis worth $320,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,054. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

