Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 55,258 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,258 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.81% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $91,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,829,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 482,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. 6,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

