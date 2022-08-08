Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday.

Scout24 Trading Down 1.0 %

G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.14 and its 200-day moving average is €54.57. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($75.63). The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.25.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

