Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.91. 132,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

