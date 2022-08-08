Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

