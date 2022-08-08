Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.