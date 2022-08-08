Seascape Capital Management Sells 480 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $309.58. 15,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,488. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

